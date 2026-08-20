Belarus and Myanmar Sign Package of Cooperation Documents

Belarus and Myanmar have signed a package of cooperation documents. This is the outcome of a business forum between the two countries held in Minsk.

Interest from business circles is substantial. Two hundred people took part, the majority at the level of company directors. Potential exists in every sector: light industry, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. The main task is to move from ordinary trade to deep industrial cooperation.

Alexander Kazakevich, deputy general director of the Minsk Tractor Works, said: “In the first quarter of 2027 we plan to open and launch assembly production in Myanmar. Accordingly, this is a contract for the supply of tractor kits for that assembly enterprise. The first batch is 100 kits — this is the beginning of the path. We expect that step by step we will increase our presence on this market and continue to develop, working jointly with our Myanmar partners.”

“A memorandum of cooperation has been signed within the framework of chemical product supplies to Myanmar. We see this market as quite promising given that agriculture is highly developed there. It is one of the main sectors of the country, so we expect supplies of nitrogen fertilizers produced by Grodno Azot,” noted Dmitry Goroshko, deputy general director of JSC Grodno Azot.

The work of business circles continued in the format of bilateral B2B negotiations.