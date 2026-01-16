Belarus and Qatar intend to develop investment cooperation and tourism January 16, 2026

Belarus and Qatar intend to intensify cooperation in investment and tourism. Prospects for cooperation were discussed on January 16 at the Council of the Republic.

The parties discussed the current state and future directions of bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was paid to trade, economic, and investment cooperation. The development of tourism and humanitarian ties was also a focus.

Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"We discussed cooperation in international organizations; our views and approaches to resolving global conflicts through purely political and diplomatic means are completely aligned. You know that Qatar plays a very active mediating role in resolving the Middle East conflict, as well as in resolving a number of conflicts in Africa and Latin America. And we will, of course, continue our active cooperation."

Today, Belarus and Qatar celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. During this time, the countries have managed to build a trusting and constructive dialogue at all levels.