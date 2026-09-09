Belarus and Russia Plan to Integrate Instant Payment Systems

Belarus and Russia plan to integrate their instant payment systems, the National Bank of Belarus reports. This marks a significant step in the integration processes within the Union State.

The Instant Payment System (IPS) is a service that enables near-real-time transfers of Belarusian rubles between customers of different banks.

Andrei Kartun, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Belarus:

"Our goal is for the instant payment system to operate seamlessly across both the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. It would be very convenient for citizens of both countries to pay for goods using a QR code, without even needing a bank card while in the other country. I believe this is a significant step forward in terms of integration."