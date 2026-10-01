Belarus and Russia Sign Deal for a Three-Hour Minsk–Moscow Railway

Belarus and Russia have signed an agreement to build a high-speed railway that would cut travel between Minsk and Moscow to three hours.

The document was signed after a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State, where Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin said bilateral trade had grown 20 percent in the first eight months of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

Minsk and Moscow are aligning their approaches and building a portfolio of joint projects for the next three years. Industry is central to that work: the two countries are already carrying out 24 import-substitution projects aimed at strengthening technological sovereignty and making Union State goods more competitive abroad.

Turchin said Belarus’s MAZ and Russia’s ITELMA have developed an electric bus with virtually full localization inside the Union State, using only Belarusian and Russian components. BELAZ and Norilsk Nickel are working on a facility to manufacture and overhaul underground mining equipment, intended to replace imported load-haul-dump machines and mine trucks that run on diesel or alternative energy. “Incidentally, this product is a prime candidate for ‘Union State Product’ status,” he said.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the two governments, on the instructions of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, are continuing systematic work to shape a common socio-economic, scientific-technological and cultural-humanitarian space. “We are, of course, seeing tangible results from Russian-Belarusian integration. Our citizens enjoy equal rights and guarantees in healthcare, education, and social and pension provision.”

The high-speed line was announced at the same meeting. Once it is launched, the journey between the two capitals is expected to take three hours.