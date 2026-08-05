Belarus and Tver Region Sign Cooperation Agreement

Mechanical engineering, agriculture, food supplies, and high-tech equipment: Belarus and the Tver Region have signed a cooperation agreement for the next five years.

There remains significant untapped potential between our country and this Russian region. The new document will spur new cooperation ties and joint projects.

Industrial cooperation is currently a particular focus. One of the key joint projects will be the installation of Russian climate control equipment on Belarusian MAZ trucks. Testing of the Belarusian vehicles is currently underway in Tver.

Roman Serebryakov, Deputy CEO of the Key Systems and Components Group of Companies (Tver, Russia):

"Industrial cooperation is very strong between Russia and Belarus. This includes equipment supplies, as the republic is home to very strong equipment manufacturers, which the KSK Group is purchasing for the construction of a new building where interiors for Russia's most modern high-speed train will be manufactured. We are also purchasing equipment for this building in Belarus. It's also worth noting that we currently have extensive cooperation, and continue to develop it, in the supply of materials that we use in the production of various components and systems for all modes of transport."

A roadmap has been prepared as part of the cooperation agreement between Belarus and the Tver Region. It is planned to be signed this fall in Minsk at the INNOPROM industrial exhibition. The document will include all projects currently under discussion. This will provide a powerful impetus to large and private businesses.