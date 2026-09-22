Belarus Becomes One of EAEU Leaders in Wage Growth

According to the Eurasian Economic Commission, Belarus is among the leaders in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in terms of wage growth, BelTA reports.

"The average monthly nominal wage increased in all EAEU member states during the period of January–June 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. The highest growth rates for average monthly real wages (adjusted for the consumer price index for goods and services) were recorded in Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Russia," the EEC's express report on wages in EAEU states.

In terms of the growth rate of average monthly nominal wages for January–June 2026 compared to the same period the previous year, Belarus (113.2%) trailed only Kyrgyzstan (127.5%). This figure stood at 112.7% in Russia, 100.3% in Kazakhstan, and 105.5% in Armenia. However, Kyrgyzstan has the lowest wage level in dollar terms and the highest consumer price growth index.

According to EEC statistics, Belarus also ranked second in terms of the average monthly wage converted to US dollars for the period of January–June 2025 ($1,026). Russia took first place with $1,431. In the other EAEU countries, wage levels were below $1,000: $988 in Kazakhstan, $830 in Armenia, and $615 in Kyrgyzstan.

The growth rates for average monthly real wages (adjusted for the consumer price index for goods and services) from January to June 2026 were as follows: Kyrgyzstan – 115.3%, Belarus – 107.5%, Russia – 106.5%, Armenia – 100.9%, and Kazakhstan – 99.4%.

At the same time, in June, Belarus recorded one of the lowest consumer price growth indices in the EAEU relative to December 2025, at 103.2%. The corresponding figures were 101.7% for Armenia, 104.8% for Russia, 105.7% for Kazakhstan, and 106.7% for Kyrgyzstan.