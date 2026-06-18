Belarus Exports Dairy Products to 55 Countries

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Belarus produces almost three times more dairy products than the domestic market consumes. Therefore, the industry's main goal today is to expand exports by developing new markets and product lines.

Priority areas for development include modernizing plants and increasing processing capacity. Particular emphasis is placed on the production of dry milk products, protein concentrates, and other ingredients in demand on the global market.

Natalia Gushcha, Deputy Head of the Meat and Dairy Industry Department of the Main Directorate of Processing Industry of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Belarus:

"By 2035, we plan to establish a completely new production facility in our country, such as lactoferrin production, increased production of whey protein concentrate, milk protein concentrate, and various packaging options (both in volume and materials)."