Belarus' Foreign Currency and Gold Reserves Come to Almost $15.7 Billion

Belarus's gold and foreign exchange reserves hit a new record high. At the beginning of February 2026, they amounted to almost $15.7 billion. This is the 14th consecutive month of growth.

This has been noted by analysts at the Eurasian Development Bank in their weekly macroeconomic review. They emphasize that the January increase was the largest since July 2017.

Anton Dolgovechny, Senior Analyst at the Center for Country Analysis, EDB's Research Department:

"The key factor is the rise in gold prices. They rose by 14% over the month, increasing their value in the reserves structure by almost $1.2 billion. However, even without taking into account the favorable global market conditions for precious metals, the National Bank continues to increase its foreign currency reserves."