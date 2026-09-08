Belarus–Leningrad Region Trade Doubles in Five Years

Trade turnover between Belarus and Russia’s Leningrad Region has doubled over the past five years, Belarusian presidential chief of staff Dmitry Krutoi said at a meeting with Governor Alexander Drozdenko.

A number of new projects have taken shape in that period. Belarusian companies have begun building gas-distribution pipelines in four communities in the region. Belarusian contractors have also been invited to take part in construction of the Vysotsk grain terminal — not as a one-off supplier, but as a full technological partner.

“The Leningrad Region is actively developing its timber industry. Alexander Yuryevich rightly noted that the region has the same plans Belarus once had: beyond harvesting timber slated for logging, it is developing boiler plants that run on alternative, or as we call them in Belarus, local fuels — mainly wood chips and pellets. That has been a very successful program for us. If this experience can be replicated in the Leningrad Region, that would be excellent,” Krutoi said.

“After last year’s INNOPROM we signed several contracts to supply equipment, including new specialized machinery for the Leningrad Region. We will certainly continue that work. We have a very high rate of fulfillment on the previous two road maps. That was noted by the presidents of our countries as well,” Drozdenko said.

The region is also running the “Belarusian Village” project — a dedicated branded space for Belarusian goods, primarily food. The product range is to be expanded.