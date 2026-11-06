Belarus' National Pavilion Officially Opened at Shanghai Expo

The Belarusian National Pavilion has officially opened at the 9th China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The event is one of the largest multi-industry events in the world. More than 50 companies and enterprises from Belarus are participating.

The Belarusian exhibit is spread across three locations: Belarusian representatives are introducing the country to Chinese guests in a dedicated pavilion. They are also showcasing Belarusian food products in the Food Pavilion and presenting innovations in the High-Tech Equipment and Information Technology Pavilion.

For ease of navigation, special leaflets have been prepared to help you quickly find Belarusian exhibitors in the vast grounds of the Shanghai Expo. The total exhibition space in 2026 exceeds 440,000 square meters, making it easy to get lost.

This year, the entire Belarusian exhibit is designed to showcase its industrial and technological potential. The modern design of the Belarusian stands also hints at this. Just a few hours ago, the official opening ceremony of the Belarusian pavilion concluded. First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lukashevich, representatives of Belarusian companies, Chinese organizations, and government agencies participated in the event.

Sergei Lukashevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"Any participation in the exhibition is, first and foremost, about introducing new consumers to the opportunities available in the Republic of Belarus. We not only sell here, but also seek partners. We are regular participants in this exhibition, and that speaks for itself. Our participation in this exhibition confirms our interest in cooperation with China, specifically in supplying our products—not only food products, but also high-tech ones. Of course, the exhibition attracts many countries. There are pavilions here where not only Chinese visitors but also foreign guests can see the entire wide range of global products offered to China."

At the moment, Chef Anton Kalenik is becoming a celebrity on Chinese social media. At the National Pavilion every guest is guaranteed a snack made of Belarusian products. The well-known folk group "Kupalinka" is also enjoying a popular performance. The National Pavilion at EXPO is not only a presentation of the country to exhibition guests but also a convenient venue for business program events: holding negotiations and highlighting the country's economic, investment, and tourism potential—all the necessary conditions have been created.