Belarus - Oman: How Cooperation Is Developing

Belarus intends to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, and Oman is becoming a regional fulcrum for our country, opening up opportunities for Belarus to expand its global presence in Africa and the Far East.

Abdullah Masoud Humaid Al-Harthi, Honorary Consul of Belarus in the Sultanate of Oman, spoke to the First Information Channel about the current developments in cooperation agreements between Belarus and Oman.

"Today, the two countries signed memoranda and agreements aimed at developing the economy, as well as relations and cooperation in a wide range of areas," he explained.

An understanding was also reached on a roadmap for moving this forward, and specific agreements have been reached. Regarding food security, agreements already exist between companies in Oman and Minsk, and the parties are exchanging information on potential cooperation in dairy production.

"For food security, we can also cooperate on fertilizers that can be extracted from the sea and used for cosmetic and organic purposes," the consul noted. "If we talk about utilizing the sea's full potential, it is also possible to export various fish products and shrimp from Oman to Belarus, necessary for sales and meeting the needs of the Belarusian domestic market."