Belarus Plans to Produce 2.1 Million Tons of Oil in 2026
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarusian oil producers plan to produce 2.1 million tons of oil in 2026, Belorusneft has reported.
Furthermore, production is expected to continue to increase over the next five years, reaching 2.3 million tons by 2030.
In 2025, Belarusian oil producers produced 2 million tons of oil.
What technologies will help achieve this? Primarily, those related to horizontal well construction. This enables developing reserves previously undeveloped at older fields, such as the largest in Belarus Rechitsa field.