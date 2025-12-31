Belarus Plans to Produce 2.1 Million Tons of Oil in 2026

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f6c411a8-88f2-46c1-b4b1-818153e5048b/conversions/42135cb0-87bd-4c42-8725-ba5acd1490ba-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f6c411a8-88f2-46c1-b4b1-818153e5048b/conversions/42135cb0-87bd-4c42-8725-ba5acd1490ba-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f6c411a8-88f2-46c1-b4b1-818153e5048b/conversions/42135cb0-87bd-4c42-8725-ba5acd1490ba-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f6c411a8-88f2-46c1-b4b1-818153e5048b/conversions/42135cb0-87bd-4c42-8725-ba5acd1490ba-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian oil producers plan to produce 2.1 million tons of oil in 2026, Belorusneft has reported.

Furthermore, production is expected to continue to increase over the next five years, reaching 2.3 million tons by 2030.

In 2025, Belarusian oil producers produced 2 million tons of oil.