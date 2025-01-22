Weather in Belarus
Belarus has taken the third position in the top 15 list of the fastest-growing European economies in 2024. This data is provided by the International Institute for Middle Eastern and Balkan Studies in Ljubljana.
The basis for this was the International Monetary Fund's October 2024 report. Experts note that European countries have faced significant challenges recently, including a decline in business activity and the euro falling to its lowest level against the dollar.
The threat of potential tariffs from US President Donald Trump has also significantly impacted the region. Against this backdrop, Belarus demonstrates strong and beneficial economic growth.