Belarus Ready to Offer Best IT Competences to Zimbabwe

Immediately following the highest-level talks, the delegation visited the flagship of the Belarusian digital economy, the High-Tech Park. The African partners are eager to find new common ground, and Belarus is ready to offer them the best IT expertise.

Promoting the competencies of HTP residents, solutions for the development of smart cities, and our achievements in healthcare, industry, and construction were the main areas of discussion. Zimbabwe is actively developing its own high-tech projects, and Belarus's expertise will provide a significant impetus for local innovation. After all, as the President of Belarus has repeatedly emphasized, Africa is a fascinating and promising partner, sharing our path in building a multipolar world. And Zimbabwe, like many African countries, is currently focusing on the digitalization of its economy. And here, our HTP's experience is unique.

Anna Ryabova, Head of the Secretariat of the Supervisory Board of the High-Tech Park of Belarus: "We've conducted a demand study, and we've created a broad pool of companies that are ready to engage with our colleagues directly with tangible proposals. This includes solutions for smart cities, smart digital governments, BIM technologies, and a very interesting healthcare solution (including women's health, veterinary medicine, epidemiology, and other areas). Therefore, we have a wide pool of proposals ready."

Apollonia Munzwerengwi, Senator in the Zimbabwean Parliament: "We need technologies that will enable us to monitor the environment, monitor pests, and eliminate them in fields, which will allow us to increase our harvests. Our country also has many national parks. They are rich in animals, and we need to track their movements due to possible violations of park boundaries. The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe stated in his vision that by 2030, we expect improvements in absolutely all areas of cooperation. We value the expertise of Belarus, which you can share with us."

Geographic expansion and search for new markets remain priorities for the HTP. Today, it unites over a thousand companies. Many developments have already been implemented, making life more convenient and comfortable.