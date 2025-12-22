3.71 BYN
Belarus to Ban Transfers to Foreign Banks for Gambling Companies
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus will ban transfers to foreign banks for gambling companies.
Payment restrictions will be introduced on February 2, 2026. This is the date the gambling regulations will take effect, which prohibit transfers to foreign banks for recipients engaged in gambling, betting, lottery tickets, casino chips, race betting, etc.
In this regard, the country's largest bank is introducing a number of restrictions, including a ban on payments for bets at betting shops, casinos, and other similar venues using the Student Card, Belkart Premium cards within the "Children's" comprehensive product, and so on.