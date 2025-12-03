3.74 BYN
Belarus will not raise VAT to Russian level for now
Belarus has no plans to raise its value-added tax to the Russian level, Finance Minister Yuri Seliverstov announced.
Both our Kazakh and Russian counterparts have made similar proposals, but it is premature to consider them.
Yuri Seliverstov noted that Belarus does not have the kind of periodic revenues that Belarus could potentially generate in large quantities (for example, from the oil and gas sector, which subsequently declined sharply for various reasons and would need to be compensated). Therefore, there is no need for a sharp tax increase.
The value-added tax in Russia will increase from 20% to 22% on January 1, 2026. In Kazakhstan, VAT will increase from 12% to 16% next year. The Belarusian VAT is 20%. At the same time, all three countries provide VAT benefits for a number of goods and services.