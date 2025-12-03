Belarus will not raise VAT to Russian level for now

Belarus has no plans to raise its value-added tax to the Russian level, Finance Minister Yuri Seliverstov announced.

Both our Kazakh and Russian counterparts have made similar proposals, but it is premature to consider them.

Yuri Seliverstov noted that Belarus does not have the kind of periodic revenues that Belarus could potentially generate in large quantities (for example, from the oil and gas sector, which subsequently declined sharply for various reasons and would need to be compensated). Therefore, there is no need for a sharp tax increase.