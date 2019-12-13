Belarus close to resuming the work of its enterprises in Venezuela - Aleinik

During the talks, the parties prioritized trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Venezuela. Now there is a certain decline in trade, which is associated with the effects of sanctions. However, the countries are very serious about finding mutually acceptable and mutually beneficial solutions to resume the implementation of important projects in industry, agriculture and food, said Sergei Aleinik.

The most important project at this stage is the resumption of assembly production of Belarusian tractor and automobile equipment in Venezuela.

"We have already held a number of meetings and negotiations on this issue and are very close to the resumption of our enterprises, which were established in Venezuela," said Sergei Aleinik.