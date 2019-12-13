Belarus to fulfill the debt obligations under Eurobonds in national currency

Belarus will honor the debt obligations under Eurobonds in the national currency. The corresponding decree was adopted by the Council of Ministers and the National Bank.



"Execution of debt obligations on government securities, placed on foreign financial markets, will be carried out in Belarusian rubles at the rate of the National Bank on the date of payment," said the press service.



The government stressed that this decision is a forced measure. It's associated with the inability of the payment agent and other participants of the international clearing and settlement system to guarantee the completeness and timeliness of the funds transfer to all holders of the Eurobonds.



According to the press service, it is confirmed by the facts of non-receipt by certain holders of the coupon income on Eurobonds transferred by the Ministry of Finance of Belarus in February 2022.



