3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus to fulfill the debt obligations under Eurobonds in national currency
Belarus will honor the debt obligations under Eurobonds in the national currency. The corresponding decree was adopted by the Council of Ministers and the National Bank.
"Execution of debt obligations on government securities, placed on foreign financial markets, will be carried out in Belarusian rubles at the rate of the National Bank on the date of payment," said the press service.
The government stressed that this decision is a forced measure. It's associated with the inability of the payment agent and other participants of the international clearing and settlement system to guarantee the completeness and timeliness of the funds transfer to all holders of the Eurobonds.
According to the press service, it is confirmed by the facts of non-receipt by certain holders of the coupon income on Eurobonds transferred by the Ministry of Finance of Belarus in February 2022.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All