Belarus to directly sell potash fertilizers to African and Latin American countries, bypassing US and EU traders

Belarus will establish direct supplies of potash fertilizers to African and Latin American countries, bypassing American and European intermediaries. The relevant developments already exist. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov following a meeting with the President of Belarus on the export of Belarusian goods, BelTA informs.

Despite the sanctions pressure, Belarusian potash fertilizers remain in demand on the world markets. After all, the food security of those countries that acquire them largely depends on this. "Markets are taking our fertilizers. Traditional markets are taking them on an increasing scale," Nikolai Snopkov stressed. The only two regions that refuse Belarusian fertilizers are the United States and the European Union. "But these are not such large volumes that could worsen the sales situation for us," the First Deputy Prime Minister explained. He expects that in 2023 direct supplies of potash fertilizers from Belarus to the countries of Africa and Latin America will be established (previously, supplies went through traders). The relevant developments already exist.