Belarus ready to invest new projects and counts on greater cooperation

ATN correspondent Svetlana Lukianyuk has the results of the talks in Ufa with the Belarusian government delegation. Today is a day off in Ufa, a holiday - the city is 450 years old, but also a working day. The delegation of the government of Belarus is here on a visit. In the current geopolitical conditions it is important to have a friendly shoulder both at the celebrations and in everyday life. We strengthen the economy together and work on the goods needed by the market. Memory unites us. The past unites Belarusians and Bashkirs. It makes us stronger. The struggle for freedom and independence is still important today. Flowers at the memorial to the fallen in the battles for the Motherland. In the current conditions, when the Western pressure on the countries is not weakening, it is important not to lose momentum in joint economic projects. Last year the base of trade turnover was good plus almost 13%. This year's figures are important, so it was decided that a working group will meet in mid-September to discuss all the current projects that require attention and future ones.