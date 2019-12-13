3.43 RUB
Belarus and Altai Territory reach new level of cooperation
The Belarusian delegation composed of government and business circles works in Barnaul. The program includes visits to companies that are interested in cooperation with Belarusian companies. Today the parties held a meeting of the bilateral commission for coordination of cooperation. We have registered positive dynamics: in January the trade turnover increased by 40% against the same period last year. The main accent is on the industrial cooperation in the work of about two dozen projects.
Dmitry Krutoy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia:
This is not a joint assembly production, which is kind of a benchmark even of the relationship, but it is so far the first cooperative deliveries to each other's assembly lines. Examples were given at the meeting - BelAZ, MAZ, Altai-Shina, disc wheels for our Gomselmash. There have been two dozen such projects in a year and a half.
It should be noted that according to last year's results, Belarus became the second foreign trade partner of the Altai Krai, second only to Kazakhstan.
