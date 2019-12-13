PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus and Brazil agree on construction of two MTZ tractor assembly plants

Belarus and Brazil step up the production cooperation. The countries have agreed on the construction of two factories for joint production of MTZ tractors. The embassy has been working on this project for about two years.

As the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Brazil noted, many tractors of the world famous brands are presented in the market, but they are often expensive models and not every Brazilian farmer can afford such a machine. Our low-power basic tractors can become an indispensable assistant for the family farming.

The ambassador also noted the active interest of the business community of both countries. A number of enterprises are interested not only in exports, but also in ensuring critical imports.

