Belarus and Egypt put special emphasis on joint ventures
Alexander Lukashenko told to the reporters about good achievements in the industrial, scientific, and educational fields, following the talks with the President of Egypt. Our country will take part in the creation of a special economic zone of the Suez Canal. This is one of the main points of negotiations. Minsk and Cairo have big plans.
Economic relations gave a good impetus to the development of diplomatic ones. Egypt plans to open an embassy in Minsk. The leaders outlined the similar geopolitics outlook. Belarus desires to help the African republic in the field of security.
