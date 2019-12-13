3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus and Egypt develop economic cooperation
Opportunities for increasing the volume of exchange trade in Belarus and Egypt, searching for new points of growth and areas of cooperation, strengthening business ties. These topics were discussed the day before at the Belarusian universal commodity exchange during the meeting with the Egyptian delegation. The parties also touched upon the exchange of experience in the field of organizing exchange trading in agricultural products and the possibility of increasing the volume of mutual trade between the countries. The result of the meeting was the signing of a memorandum.
Today, BUCE is well known in 66 countries of the world. Its main task is to establish mutually beneficial cooperation between domestic and foreign companies.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All