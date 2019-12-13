Belarus and Egypt develop economic cooperation

Opportunities for increasing the volume of exchange trade in Belarus and Egypt, searching for new points of growth and areas of cooperation, strengthening business ties. These topics were discussed the day before at the Belarusian universal commodity exchange during the meeting with the Egyptian delegation. The parties also touched upon the exchange of experience in the field of organizing exchange trading in agricultural products and the possibility of increasing the volume of mutual trade between the countries. The result of the meeting was the signing of a memorandum.