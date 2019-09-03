Belarus and Egypt to create Business Cooperation Council

Belarus and Egypt are discussing trade and investment today at a business forum in Minsk, which opened a few minutes ago. Representatives of companies, top managers, as well as heads of industry ministries of the two countries are studying the proposals of the business community in search of new promising projects.



Egypt for Belarus is an old and interesting partner on the African continent. This is a good site for promoting common products throughout the Middle East and the African market. This includes participation in the development of the economic zone of the Suez Canal, joint work in pharmaceuticals, the production of juices, dairy products, as well as textiles.



