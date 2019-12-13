Belarus and Equatorial Guinea decide to enhance political dialogue and develop trade

Belarus and Equatorial Guinea have agreed to boost political dialogue and trade. The Belarusian foreign minister is on an official visit to the African country. Sergei Aleinik was received by President Teodoro Mbasogo. The talks focused on cooperation in the economic sphere. Belarus has excellent prospects in agriculture, industry, food production and health care.

A range of bilateral cooperation issues was discussed in detail with the head of the Foreign Ministry of Equatorial Guinea. Both Minsk and official Malabo are equally concerned about a just world order, unacceptability of unilateral pressure on other states and ensuring global food security. It is important that Equatorial Guinea is one of the richest and most stable states in Africa. The country ranks first in the region in terms of GDP per capita.