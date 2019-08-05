3.42 RUB
Belarus and the European Investment Bank plan to implement another 4 projects this year
The expansion of cooperation between Belarus and the European Investment Bank was discussed at the meeting today by the Belarusian leader and Vice-President of the international financial institution. In just a year and a half the investment portfolio projects exceeded 300 million euros.
The key project with the participation of the Bank is the transport corridor Minsk-Oshmyany-Lithuania, as a new logistics artery for the Baltic and Northern Europe. All projects are aimed at sustainable development and quality of life in Belarus and Central Europe.
