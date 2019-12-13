Belarus and Italy foster cooperation

Italian business is interested in stepping up cooperation with Belarusian companies despite the complicated geopolitical background. Prospects for trade and economic partnership were discussed at the meeting with the leadership of one of Italy's major trading houses on October 4. The agenda included deliveries of food imports to our country, food production based on Italian technology and development of the restaurant business. Belarus-Italy contacts have always been strong. Even today European business does not turn away from sensible proposals from the Belarusian side.



Alexei Bogdanov, Minister of Antitrust Regulation and Trade of Belarus:



Business in general is interested to increase its cooperation with our country. They see that the situation is calm here, that peaceful people live here, that the economy is developing further. What is necessary for business? Business needs a normal, good atmosphere for development. That's why business is interested. There are new elections in Italy and we hope that the right-wing coalition will have a more sensible attitude to the situation that we have today. We hope this message will work in favor of our country, our cooperation.



The minister said: the weakening of the euro today is good for the purchase of critical imports from the eurozone. To this end, the parties will also hold a series of negotiations.

