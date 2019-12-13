PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus and Kazakhstan may develop cooperation agreement in information security

Belarus and Kazakhstan can develop an agreement on cooperation in the field of ensuring international information security. This became known during the visit of our delegation headed by the State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus to Nur-Sultan. Alexander Volfovich visited a number of scientific and industrial enterprises of Kazakhstan. Information technologies within the program "Smart City", as well as systems related to increasing efficiency in ensuring public safety and urban traffic management were of particular interest. Kazakh companies presented the latest achievements in the field of aerospace systems, remote sensing of the Earth and high-precision satellite navigation.

During the meetings with the heads of companies and enterprises, a mutual interest was expressed in developing cooperation on a wide range of industrial relations.

