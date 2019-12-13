3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus and Kazakhstan may develop cooperation agreement in information security
Belarus and Kazakhstan can develop an agreement on cooperation in the field of ensuring international information security. This became known during the visit of our delegation headed by the State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus to Nur-Sultan. Alexander Volfovich visited a number of scientific and industrial enterprises of Kazakhstan. Information technologies within the program "Smart City", as well as systems related to increasing efficiency in ensuring public safety and urban traffic management were of particular interest. Kazakh companies presented the latest achievements in the field of aerospace systems, remote sensing of the Earth and high-precision satellite navigation.
During the meetings with the heads of companies and enterprises, a mutual interest was expressed in developing cooperation on a wide range of industrial relations.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All