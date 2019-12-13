3.42 RUB
Belarus and Kazakhstan plan to sign contracts worth $9m
Machine building, IT, biotechnologies, medicine are the priorities of cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan. These days the activation of bilateral partnership is discussed in Nur-Sultan. The Belarusian delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov will take part in a session of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation. The program of the visit includes a number of meetings with the leadership of the country. Kazakhstan is an important strategic partner of Belarus. Last year its trade turnover exceeded one billion dollars with an increase of almost by a third. The parties are convinced: the potential is even higher, and the turbulence in the global market may contribute to the deepening of our partnership. Industrial cooperation and new technologies will be given a high priority.
On June 8, Nikolai Snopkov visited the office of digital government of Kazakhstan (it was opened less than a year ago). A presentation of the structure was held for the first vice-premier. The whole database of the country is collected here: from a demographic situation to the issues of price monitoring in stores. The office is engaged in automation of the primary analytics, preparation of the forecasts and scenarios of development.
A business council and a number of bilateral negotiations with the business community of Kazakhstan are also on the agenda of the visit today. Contracts worth about 9 million dollars are expected to be signed during the forum. We are talking about deliveries of equipment, machine sets, elevators, as well as salt and confectionery products.
