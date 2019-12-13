Belarus and Kazakhstan plan to sign contracts worth $9m

Machine building, IT, biotechnologies, medicine are the priorities of cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan. These days the activation of bilateral partnership is discussed in Nur-Sultan. The Belarusian delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov will take part in a session of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation. The program of the visit includes a number of meetings with the leadership of the country. Kazakhstan is an important strategic partner of Belarus. Last year its trade turnover exceeded one billion dollars with an increase of almost by a third. The parties are convinced: the potential is even higher, and the turbulence in the global market may contribute to the deepening of our partnership. Industrial cooperation and new technologies will be given a high priority.