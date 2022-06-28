Belarus and China to cooperate in e-commerce

Belarus and China will cooperate in e-commerce. The priority areas include cooperation in the promotion of Belarusian-made goods on the market of the Celestial Empire, exchange of analytics and statistical data. As for the commodity positions promising for mutual trade, according to the parties, the most liquid Belarusian goods include lumber, which is steadily in high demand in China. In this case, the delivery of goods is possible by rail along the new Silk Road. The network of business contacts of our partners in the Asia-Pacific region is planned to be used for diversification of export supplies of timber products.



