Belarus - China: Relations based on mutual trust and respect

Belarus and China intend to build up trade and economic cooperation. Despite the slowdown in business activity in the world due to the pandemic, trade between the countries increased at the end of the past year/ The parties approached $ 5 billion mark, which was the second result after Russia. The strengthening of bilateral ties was discussed in the parliament today. Minsk and Beijing are building relations on the basis of mutual trust and respect, the speakers noted via video chat. It is important to consistently intensify political interaction. China expresses confidence that Belarus will be able to maintain political stability and social tranquility. Our partners from China are ready to support us on the world stage, this is especially important in the context of sanctions pressure from the West.