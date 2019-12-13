3.40 RUB
Belarus - China: Relations based on mutual trust and respect
Belarus and China intend to build up trade and economic cooperation. Despite the slowdown in business activity in the world due to the pandemic, trade between the countries increased at the end of the past year/ The parties approached $ 5 billion mark, which was the second result after Russia. The strengthening of bilateral ties was discussed in the parliament today. Minsk and Beijing are building relations on the basis of mutual trust and respect, the speakers noted via video chat. It is important to consistently intensify political interaction. China expresses confidence that Belarus will be able to maintain political stability and social tranquility. Our partners from China are ready to support us on the world stage, this is especially important in the context of sanctions pressure from the West.
Belarusian parliamentarians will continue to contribute to the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, work in the area of health care, including in the fight against COVID-19, and maintain humanitarian ties. Next year Belarus and China will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The parties hope for new significant achievements in cooperation.
