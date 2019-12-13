Belarus and China sign memorandum on cooperation in electronic commerce

Belarusian Economy Minister Alexander Chervyakov and Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in e-commerce, the press service of the Ministry of Economy told BelTA.



The document defines the intention of the parties to strengthen the exchange of information in the sphere of e-commerce, to support the cooperation between the enterprises of Belarus and China, to facilitate the mutual supply of high quality products through e-commerce.The parties will also seek to simplify procedures for the admission of goods to be placed on digital platforms.



