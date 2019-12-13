Belarus and Kyrgyzstan interested in strengthening economic cooperation

Belarus and Kyrgyzstan are interested in activating and strengthening bilateral economic ties, including in the auto industry. The issues of purchasing municipal and city passenger vehicles were discussed by Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee Vladimir Kukharev and Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhushunaliev. During the meeting, the Kyrgyz delegation visited the production of the Minsk Automobile Plant. The guests were shown models of buses and electric buses, as well as dump trucks, truck tractors and sports cars. The delegation appreciated not only the look of the equipment, but also a test drive was arranged for them.