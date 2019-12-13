Belarus and Moldova eager for cooperation in all spheres

Belarus and Moldova are ready to step up cooperation in all spheres. This was stated today at a meeting between Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Zinaida Grecеanii. Minsk and Chisinau have long-standing partnership relations, open dialogue and mutual desire to build full-fledged cooperation. The Belarusians constantly take part in tenders for supplies of equipment to Moldova, such as tractors, and win the competition. They are ready to work actively on road construction projects and renovation of the passenger transport.