Belarus and Moldova eager for cooperation in all spheres
Belarus and Moldova are ready to step up cooperation in all spheres. This was stated today at a meeting between Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Zinaida Grecеanii. Minsk and Chisinau have long-standing partnership relations, open dialogue and mutual desire to build full-fledged cooperation. The Belarusians constantly take part in tenders for supplies of equipment to Moldova, such as tractors, and win the competition. They are ready to work actively on road construction projects and renovation of the passenger transport.
The trade between the countries increased by almost a quarter in the first quarter compared to last year. The Intergovernmental Commission, which plans to meet before the end of the year, will play a special role in consolidating further trade and economic relations.
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
