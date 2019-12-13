3.43 RUB
Belarus and Nigeria strengthen ties in agriculture with a focus on long-term partnership
Belarus and Nigeria are strengthening cooperation. On the eve, Deputy Foreign Minister of our country Sergei Lukashevich and Minister of Agriculture of the African partner country Shaib signed a new agreement. This will increase mutual trade turnover and help Nigeria to gain food independence.
Sergei Lukashevich, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus:
“We are here talking about food supplies, we are here talking about supplies of machinery from the Republic of Belarus to the Nigerian market. As you know, Nigeria is the largest country in West Africa and our largest partner. There is even a Belarusian foreign mission there. Accordingly, our efforts are focused on this market, this country in terms of full-scale entry into this continent in line with the policy directives we receive from both the government and the President.”
"You remember very well that in his recent message, Alexander Grigorievich Lukashenko said on the occasion of Africa Day that Belarus is ready to contribute to the renaissance of the African continent. That is what we are doing today,” Lukashevich added.
Belarus is ready not only to develop exports to Nigeria, but also to build long-term partnerships on mutually beneficial terms: in the long term, it is even possible to create its own oil and gas industry.
