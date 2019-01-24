PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Belarus and the Novosibirsk Region to strengthen trade and economic ties

A delegation from this Russian region is working in our country. New contracts have been signed during the Business Cooperation Council. So in the near future Belarus tractors will be supplied to the Siberian region. The basis of economic cooperation is industry. Among the successful examples is Belkommunmash-Sibir joint venture. The producers of the region are also interested in Belarusian agricultural equipment.

The delegates also visited Minsk Automobile Plant to purchase about 100 passenger buses. Belarus is ready to help to modernize the transport infrastructure of Novosibirsk. A number of agreements in the cultural, scientific and educational fields were signed.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All