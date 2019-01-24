3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus and the Novosibirsk Region to strengthen trade and economic ties
A delegation from this Russian region is working in our country. New contracts have been signed during the Business Cooperation Council. So in the near future Belarus tractors will be supplied to the Siberian region. The basis of economic cooperation is industry. Among the successful examples is Belkommunmash-Sibir joint venture. The producers of the region are also interested in Belarusian agricultural equipment.
The delegates also visited Minsk Automobile Plant to purchase about 100 passenger buses. Belarus is ready to help to modernize the transport infrastructure of Novosibirsk. A number of agreements in the cultural, scientific and educational fields were signed.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All