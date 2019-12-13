3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus and UAE cooperate on new level
New ways of trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and the United Arab Emirates are being considered by the parliaments of two countries. This was stated by Chairman of the Permanent Commission on International Affairs and National Security of the Council of the Republic Sergey Rachkov. The working group of the National Assembly held a video conference with colleagues from the Emirates today. A number of key issues of strengthening inter-parliamentary contacts were discussed.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All