PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Belarus and Orenburg region to increase trade and economic cooperation

The Russian region is showing interest in small-sized Amkador equipment and Mogilev elevators. A joint project is planned for warranty service. The delegation from Orenburg came to our country yesterday and visited large enterprises of the Minsk region.

By the way, the Orenburg region is taking part in the exhibition Belagro these days.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All