Belarus and Pakistan ready to build up bilateral cooperation

Pakistan is interested in increasing cooperation in agriculture with Belarus. Minsk considers this South Asian market as promising and long-term. This was discussed at the meeting of the business council of two countries today. More than 130 representatives of business industry and enterprises discussed the relevant issues in trade and economic cooperation. In particular, specific issues and proposals of the Belarusian and Pakistani business in such areas as industry, pharmaceuticals, petrochemistry were raised.

A project for the assembly of Belarusian tractors in Pakistan is already underway, it is planned that about 10 000 units of equipment will be assembled annually.

