Belarus and Palestine should intensify trade and economic cooperation, Andreichenko believes

Belarus and Palestine should intensify trade and economic cooperation. This was noted by Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko during today's meeting with the Ambassador of Palestine to Belarus. The sides discussed the state and prospects of Belarusian-Palestinian inter-parliamentary cooperation and other urgent issues of bilateral interaction.



Ahmed Mohammed Al-Madbuh, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Palestine to Belarus:



“I see that there are opportunities to develop many aspects in terms of exchange of culture, exchange of trade. We are making a big emphasis on this now, both in terms of raising economic growth and the trade balance between Palestine and Belarus. You have very good agricultural products, meat products - we focus on that, dairy products and big tractors - we are interested in that, fertilizers - we need that too.”



According to the ambassador, Belarus is a friendly country for Palestine. "We appreciate the good relations between our countries," said the diplomat.



