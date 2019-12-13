PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus and Russia to sign agreement on single power market

Belarus and Russia are going to an agreement on a single electric energy market. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in the Kremlin, BelTA informs.

