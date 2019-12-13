Belarus and Russia may reach $55 billion in trade turnover in 2023

The relations between Belarus and Russia are a model of strategic partnership. This is how the participants of the meeting of the High Level Group of the Council of Ministers of the Union State in Mogilev characterized it. And all joint projects are aimed at strengthening the economic independence of the two countries. A lot has been done. The trade turnover is growing rapidly. Since the beginning of the year it is plus 13%. And in general, there is a prospect to reach the total of 55 billion dollars a year, of course, thanks to the Union programs. Now there are 28 of them. Just the day before, an intergovernmental agreement on mutual recognition of bank guarantees was signed within the framework of the Moscow Forum. Important decisions have been made in the field of microelectronics, moving away from the software of unfriendly countries. By the end of the year the recognition of digital signature will be implemented.