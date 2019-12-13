3.39 RUB
Belarus and Russia completely settle issue of gas debts and begin to discuss contract for 2021
Belarus and Russia completely settled the issue of gas debts and began discussing a contract for 2021. According to the Ministry of Energy, the agreement was reached following negotiations between head of the department Viktor Karankevich and Xhairman of the board of Gazprom, Alexei Miller. Terms of gas supply to Belarus from January 1 next year are under discussion.
