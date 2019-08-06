Belarus and Russia agree to increase tariff for oil transportation on Belarusian territory

Belarus and Russia agreed to increase the tariff for oil transportation on the Belarusian territory by 3.7 % from September 1. According to Belneftekhim, the parties reached such an agreement in connection with the decrease in the volume of Russian oil transit through the Druzhba oil pipeline in the second quarter. This measure is aimed at maintaining the revenue of the Belarusian operator of the pipeline "Gomeltransneft Druzhba" this year.