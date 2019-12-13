Belarus and Russia to create a unified tax environment

Minsk and Moscow will create a unified tax environment in the two countries. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Russia. As part of further development of the Union State, the countries continue to bring their economic systems closer. The relevant treaty envisages a supranational tax committee, the sizes of the minimum rates, lists of exemptions and benefits will be fixed. There will also appear an integrated system for the administration of indirect taxes. On the whole, this will help eliminate a whole range of barriers and facilitate the launch of new projects.