3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus and Russia to create a unified tax environment
Minsk and Moscow will create a unified tax environment in the two countries. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Russia. As part of further development of the Union State, the countries continue to bring their economic systems closer. The relevant treaty envisages a supranational tax committee, the sizes of the minimum rates, lists of exemptions and benefits will be fixed. There will also appear an integrated system for the administration of indirect taxes. On the whole, this will help eliminate a whole range of barriers and facilitate the launch of new projects.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All