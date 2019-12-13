3.42 RUB
Belarus and Russia remain major trade partners
Belarus and Russia have always been major trading partners, because of close regional contacts. Of course, people usually remember disputes, but of course they are not comparable in scale to the degree of partnership in mechanical engineering, energy, construction, agro-industrial complex. Our milk, cheeses, household or agricultural equipment is known even in the most remote regions of the Russian Federation.
At the same time, having traveled thousands of kilometers to Russian shelves, Belarusian products do not cause doubts about their quality. By the way, one of the main venues for increasing trade turnover is the Forum of Regions. The two countries signed more than 70 agreements at the last Forum alone.
