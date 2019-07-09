Belarus and Russia completing work on creation of single veterinary certification

For the union market, this is a key task: a common electronic base will simplify the movement of goods and completely eliminate the counterfeit food. Today, each country has its own electronic system. The digital economy has changed food handling rules. Both in Russia (and this is our main importer), and in Belarus there are already systems that track the path of any product of animal origin.



That is, you can find out who made, for example, sausage, when and from what raw materials.



Full electronic control over agricultural products (animal husbandry) has been conducted in Belarus for a year, since July 2018. The information is so detailed that, if necessary, you can quickly walk through a long chain from the field to the counter and find the information you need.



Simply put, if Russia is ready to accept one or another batch of products, the Belarusian partners will learn about it even on their territory. Experts explain: all electronic documents accompany only high-quality and safe products. And only they get access to the neighboring market.



Belarus is interested in abolishing paperwork. Russia, for its part, is ready to support this decision in the format of mutual trade.



