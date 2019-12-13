Belarus and Russia to engage in serial production of airplanes -The prime ministers signed a package of documents on union cooperation

Belarus and Russia will create a joint airplane. The agreement on cooperation in the field of aviation was signed today in Moscow.

The Russian capital hosted talks between the prime ministers of the two countries. According to Roman Golovchenko, despite the sanctions pressure, trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Russia is developing successfully. Mutual trade turnover has increased by 6.5%, exceeding $53 billion. Nevertheless, it is necessary to clearly agree on import substitution. For this purpose it is important to strengthen the technical sovereignty of our countries, to create reasonable localization of joint products and the product itself. One example is the aviation sector. Belarus and Russia are involved in the production of the twin-engine airplane Osvey.

Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:

“You and I have just recently adopted a comprehensive program of cooperation in aircraft construction between Belarus and Russia. The agreement will be signed on the organization of serial production of twin-engine aircraft in the interests of national security and technological sovereignty of our states.”