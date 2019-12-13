Belarus and Sverdlovsk Region sign new agreement

Belarus and the Sverdlovsk Region sign new agreement on cooperation. It reflects a significant expansion of the areas of partnership, which occurred during the 20 years of the previous document. As the Russian side noted, the new version meets modern realities and includes the most promising areas of cooperation: information technology, digital economy, environment and, of course, the main direction: the development of industrial cooperation. In turn, the Belarusian side noted: the production of common products for delivery to third countries could become one of the important points of growth in the development of cooperation. The launch of a direct flight Yekaterinburg: Minsk will contribute to a significant increase in business activity. Last year, the trade turnover between Belarus and the Sverdlovsk Region was the most significant in the last five years: its volume increased by more than 60%, compared to 2020.